Welcome back, Park Managers, to our latest Species Field Guide!

In this series, we discuss some of the fascinating dinosaurs and reptiles you're able to care for in Jurassic World Evolution 2, including both familiar faces and some new ones, and we're really excited to be able to continue sharing and highlighting them!

Today, we'll be taking a closer look at one of the new additions featured in the upcoming new Late Cretaceous Pack: Barbaridactylus!

Barbaridactylus, a nyctosaurid pterosaur, was a flying hunter that lived towards the end of the the Late Cretaceous period, and is named after the Barbary Coast of North Africa, close to where it was discovered.

Perhaps most recognisable by its distinctive head crest, Barbaridactylus is a formidable flying reptile that's thought to have used its long, tapered mandible to have plucked its prey from bodies of water.

Barbaridactylus will need to be placed in a large Aviary, as they prefer a wider space to spread their wings. They're a sociable animal, so can get slightly aggressive if they don't have company in the form of other members of their species to fulfil their social needs - otherwise you could have an escape on your hands!

We can't wait to see you placing Barbaridactylus in your Aviaries, and we're sure it'll be a welcome addition. Will you be bioengineering some for your dinosaur park? Let us know, below.

