Happy Mining update for 14 September 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.8.0.3:

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  • Added new crafting "Veggie Drink"
  • Vegetables for the veggie drink can be collected on the farm
  • New production place "Cooking Pot" is available on your own property
  • Added new hammer "Steel Hammer"

Fixes and adjustment:

  • Texts have been changed and extended
  • The number of coal and gemstones used in crafting
  • The amount of mining and hitpoints of all resources has been completely reworked
  • Respawn Bug of Ores are fixed
  • Prices of all Items have been reworked
  • Damage and prices of all hammers have been changed (increased)

