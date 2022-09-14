Happy Mining Patchlog 0.8.0.3:

Update:
- Added new crafting "Veggie Drink"
- Vegetables for the veggie drink can be collected on the farm
- New production place "Cooking Pot" is available on your own property
- Added new hammer "Steel Hammer"
Fixes and adjustment:
- Texts have been changed and extended
- The number of coal and gemstones used in crafting
- The amount of mining and hitpoints of all resources has been completely reworked
- Respawn Bug of Ores are fixed
- Prices of all Items have been reworked
- Damage and prices of all hammers have been changed (increased)
