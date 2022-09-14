💪Added In-Game voice over to tell you all that you can high-five other Mimics!
💪More Wall-Arms to high-five when playing 1v1.
💪New players now have arms. Because everything should have arms.
Everything Has Arms update for 14 September 2022
Changelog 0.7 -Voice has arms
