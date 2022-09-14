 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everything Has Arms update for 14 September 2022

Changelog 0.7 -Voice has arms

Share · View all patches · Build 9515462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

💪Added In-Game voice over to tell you all that you can high-five other Mimics!
💪More Wall-Arms to high-five when playing 1v1.
💪New players now have arms. Because everything should have arms.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2008481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link