POLITY - v1.6.0: Changelog

Changelog

[1.6.0] - 2022-09-14

Added

-Added a new sound: Quest Destination Focus.

-Added Turkish Language option*****.

-Added a new level: Polity Level.

Improved

-Improved Language Options by placing it on Settings (User Interface).

Fixed

-Fixed minor bugs in language changes.

-Fixed minor bugs in sounds.

-Fixed minor bugs in the New Profile Panel (Polity Profile).

-Fixed a bug in Facebook Login Option.

-Fixed bugs in flying icons for Level Rewards.

-Fixed bugs in Level Up Animation.

-Fixed minor bugs in UI Scales.

-Fixed various bugs in Quest Icons on the Map.

-Fixed various bugs in Avatar Quests.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on adding new badges and achievements.

-Working on the balance system of the Polity Level to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on the Animation and Action system of NPCs.

-Working on improving the current UIs.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.

*: If you come across any translation bug, please share it with us on our Discord Server.