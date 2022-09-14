 Skip to content

polity update for 14 September 2022

POLITY - v1.6.0: Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

[1.6.0] - 2022-09-14

Added

-Added a new sound: Quest Destination Focus.
-Added Turkish Language option*****.
-Added a new level: Polity Level.

Improved

-Improved Language Options by placing it on Settings (User Interface).

Fixed

-Fixed minor bugs in language changes.
-Fixed minor bugs in sounds.
-Fixed minor bugs in the New Profile Panel (Polity Profile).
-Fixed a bug in Facebook Login Option.
-Fixed bugs in flying icons for Level Rewards.
-Fixed bugs in Level Up Animation.
-Fixed minor bugs in UI Scales.
-Fixed various bugs in Quest Icons on the Map.
-Fixed various bugs in Avatar Quests.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on adding new badges and achievements.
-Working on the balance system of the Polity Level to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on the Animation and Action system of NPCs.
-Working on improving the current UIs.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.

*: If you come across any translation bug, please share it with us on our Discord Server.

