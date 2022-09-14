Release Day: Update log V1.1.28378

Share · View all patches · Build 9515414 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Dear our beloved SCP: Secret Files community:

That's a wrap for release day!

We thank you for all the support shown for the game, we look forward to feedback, comments, and of course continuous support for the game!

Before we share patch notes, in case you've missed our release trailer, here it is once again.

We'll be implementing the following for our first update:

[Game Functionality]

Added support for resolution change

Fixed the auto trigger for Steam VR upon starting the game

Fixed mouse sensitivity and related issues to level restarting

Resolved occasional crash and black screen issues for SCP701

[Localization]

Localization optimized for punctuations, grammatical errors and spelling

[Sound and Visual Effects]

Fixed the over amplified sound issue for SCP1762 and the lack of volume adjustment

Optimized text formatting issues for parts of SCP 239, SCP 701 and the French outer storyline

Optimized lighting effects in Violet's testing room and the environment visual effects at Pony Station

[Gameplay]

Added parameter range in SCP1762 gameplay

