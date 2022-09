🏝️ Vacation has hit the world of TOEM with a brand new region to explore! And best of all, it's free! To access the new content you'll have to talk to Nana back in Homelanda after completing the base game.

Along with the update, our lovely musicians 🎹 Jamal Green & 🎸Launchable Socks have added all the new tracks into the existing soundtrack for free!

The update is being rolled out asap on all other platforms! ✨