New avatars and lots more

In this version you can find the following changes:
- ReadyPlayer.me avatars are replaced with Meta Halfbody Avatars, as RPM avatars have too many issues and glitches. Steam users can choose from 32 predefined avatars while Oculus/Meta users can use the built-in Oculus Avatar editor to create an avatar.
- Hand gestures (pointing, thumbs up)
- Some proper hand poses when holding objects (bridge hand, ball in hand, holding the mechanical bridge)
- Now you can set your in-game height in the practice room, to calibrate your height to be able to lean on a real surface.
- Now there are only 2 cue categories. Play cues and break cues. Break cues have slightly more power but other than that now there aren't any differences between the cues, only design. Play cues can now also jump and massee.
- Cue category switching is now automatic. When you are breaking you are automatically switched to the last selected break cue, then automatically switched back to the last selected play cue.
- You can change the active cue by bending down the joystick (no cue selector, just switching over the available cues)
