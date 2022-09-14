Update, Version 20220914

English

##########Content############

[Abandoned Mine]Added a roadblock in the 1st part of this location to avoid confusion in a certain part of the map.

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Added a new interactive option with Andarufira. It's asked by some of the most naughty players in our community. :D

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Warning: it leads to a bad ending.

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Added teammates' reactions to this action.

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Added a cutscene for this interactive. (Censorship included. But, Una has updated her mod in the workshop.)

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Added the cutscene into the Gallery of Memories

[Unlucky-13 Motel]Added a new achievement to celebrate this new silly way to die.

##########System#############

Further optimized the equipment menu. Halved the draw calls of the right window. But, as it's not something that happens on every frame, the improvement is not as significant as yesterday's optimization.

Technically speaking, the window on the right side now has 2 layers. One for the icons and one for the texts. The icon layer is now basically static unless an equipment change happens.

简体中文

##########Content############

【废弃矿洞】在第一个区域加入了一个路障防止地图上某个特定区域引发的错觉。

【厄运十三旅馆】加入了一个新的和安达露菲拉的交互选项。（是我们之中最色色的玩家提出来的。(✺ω✺)）

【厄运十三旅馆】警告：这会导致一个悲伤的结局。

【厄运十三旅馆】加入了队友对这个行为的反应。

【厄运十三旅馆】给这个交互加入了过场动画。（当然，和谐了部分画面。但是，Una已经在工坊里更新了反和谐Mod。）

【厄运十三旅馆】这个过场动画包含在了记忆的画廊中。

【厄运十三旅馆】加入了一个新的成就来纪念这种蠢蠢的死法。

##########System#############

进一步优化了装备界面。使右侧窗口的绘制操作减半。但是，由于不是每帧都会发生的事情，所以提升效果没有昨天那个夸张的优化那么显著。

技术上来讲右侧窗口现在有两个不同的图层。一个绘制图标，一个绘制文字。图标图层现在基本处于静止状态，除非发生装备的变化。