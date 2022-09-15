Hotfix Patch on Sep. 14

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

Another hotfix patch is released. Check out the changelist below. We will keep working on more, and there will be good news soon.

Adjusted & Optimized

Adjusted the prompt position of the planting button

Optimized the tutorial to the depths of the desert

Temporarily removed Justice's Riding horse behavior, it'll be reopened after;

Unlocked Hydroponic Machine for some players who did not get the recipe for unknown reasons

Fixed:

Fixed an issue that some quests would conflict with the quest The Kidnapping

Fixed an issue where the Desert Warrior series couldn't be refined

Fixed an issue causing the quest Trudy's Return to trigger repeatedly

Fixed an issue that prevented the quest Pet Detective from progressing

Fixed an issue that some quests' items weren't removed after completion

Fixed the issue related to the dungeon exiting of the Shipwreck Hazardous Dungeon

Fixed an issue where Owen behaved abnormally after the quest Pet Detective sometimes

Fixed an issue where a plot dialogue couldn't be triggered after the quest The Kidnapping in some cases

Fixed an issue where plants in the Church dormitory were affected by wind

Fixed an issue where the quest Runner-Up didn't display the tracking icon

Fixed an issue where Arvio behaved abnormally after the quest Masquerade Ball

Fixed the disappearance of the Saxoul Tree again

Thanks for all your support, if you find any other bugs or have any suggestions, please let us know using the Report a Bug forum on Steam Community, qa@pathea.net, or the Pathea Games Discord channel.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website