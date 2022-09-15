 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 15 September 2022

Hotfix Patch on Sep. 14

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Howdy all,

Another hotfix patch is released. Check out the changelist below. We will keep working on more, and there will be good news soon.

Adjusted & Optimized
  • Adjusted the prompt position of the planting button
  • Optimized the tutorial to the depths of the desert
  • Temporarily removed Justice's Riding horse behavior, it'll be reopened after;
  • Unlocked Hydroponic Machine for some players who did not get the recipe for unknown reasons
Fixed:
  • Fixed an issue that some quests would conflict with the quest The Kidnapping
  • Fixed an issue where the Desert Warrior series couldn't be refined
  • Fixed an issue causing the quest Trudy's Return to trigger repeatedly
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the quest Pet Detective from progressing
  • Fixed an issue that some quests' items weren't removed after completion
  • Fixed the issue related to the dungeon exiting of the Shipwreck Hazardous Dungeon
  • Fixed an issue where Owen behaved abnormally after the quest Pet Detective sometimes
  • Fixed an issue where a plot dialogue couldn't be triggered after the quest The Kidnapping in some cases
  • Fixed an issue where plants in the Church dormitory were affected by wind
  • Fixed an issue where the quest Runner-Up didn't display the tracking icon
  • Fixed an issue where Arvio behaved abnormally after the quest Masquerade Ball
  • Fixed the disappearance of the Saxoul Tree again

