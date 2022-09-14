Version 1.0.1r is live!

Our day one patch is live! This addresses the most common softlocks and other global issues. We'll to work on addressing more system-specific issues in a seperate test branch.

One specific thing we would like to note is that the Citrix workspace software interferes with the game launching. If you have Citrix installed on your PC, this can be worked around by temporarily disabling its virtual bus in the Device Manager, or by uninstalling the program.

General

Lowered the volume of Storm Slider's electric walls.

Slightly lowered the volume of Lilac's Dragon Boost.

Fixed Merga using Lilac's boost sounds instead of her own in Gravity Bubble.

The spawn point for the solo Lemon Bread boss fight in the Battlesphere was assigned the wrong ID, softlocking the game as it caused no player character to spawn.

Hopefully fixed a potential exploit that would "resurrect" Carol due to forcefully overwriting her KO state when processing conditions for attaching to a wall.

Crushing and falling deaths now hopefully should properly count as KOs, and are subtracted in the end-level result tally.

Player Cannons in Airship Sigwada should no longer interact with KO'd players.

Ancestral Forge's background was not properly switching to the underground version when restarting to checkpoints. A fix has been attempted by adding additional transition zones.

High Refresh Rate Fixes