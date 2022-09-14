 Skip to content

MeteoHeroes update for 14 September 2022

1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9514864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added dubbing in Spanish, English, French, Italian, German and Portuguese.

Added chapters of the original series, dubbed in Spanish, English, French and Italian.

