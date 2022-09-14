Tower Princess Update 1.02

Hi Knights, we heard your feedback and we made some requested changes + improvements, here are some of their :
Update Highlights
- Balanced Difficulties
- Fixed Cartograph Achievement
- Improved Gamepad support
- Fixed Menu navigation
- Now the Crystals Puzzle room now is optional and grants you a chest
- Some platform jumps are now easier
- The bard can not heal himself now
- Increased gift drop
- Increased bard drop
- Increased kobold drop
- Increased 2nd basic attack combo speed
- Increased 3nd basic attack combo speed and area
- Decreased cooldown for sword special abilities
- Decreased cooldown for princesses abilities
- Decreased cooldown for Zombie Princess power, but now only heals the half
+Some bug fixes
+Minor changes
Changed files in this update