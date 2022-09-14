 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower Princess update for 14 September 2022

Tower Princess Update 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9514539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Knights, we heard your feedback and we made some requested changes + improvements, here are some of their :

Update Highlights

  • Balanced Difficulties
  • Fixed Cartograph Achievement
  • Improved Gamepad support
  • Fixed Menu navigation
  • Now the Crystals Puzzle room now is optional and grants you a chest
  • Some platform jumps are now easier
  • The bard can not heal himself now
  • Increased gift drop
  • Increased bard drop
  • Increased kobold drop
  • Increased 2nd basic attack combo speed
  • Increased 3nd basic attack combo speed and area
  • Decreased cooldown for sword special abilities
  • Decreased cooldown for princesses abilities
  • Decreased cooldown for Zombie Princess power, but now only heals the half

+Some bug fixes
+Minor changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1138651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link