Drums Rock - Iron Wheels

Hi Rockers! Today we have a special announcement. The new update Iron Wheels is available now! The update contains 2 new songs: "Black Betty" and Pleidades by Professor Plumb. Four new languages have been added (German, Italian, Korean and Japanese) as well as new quality of life features such as "Drumstick Summoning Aid", new "sticky grab mode", some bugs have been destroyed, and more!

New Content:

New languages added (Korean, Japansese, Italian, German)

New grab mode added to the game (sticky mode)

New alternative system for summoning drumsticks (Drumstick Summoning Aid)

Settings menu has been rearranged

New Song: Black Betty

New Song: Pleiades, Professor Plumb

Minor bug fixing

