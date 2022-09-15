Autumnal Grace

Do you still have gaps in your wardrobe? Looking to add some graceful attire to your collection? Are you missing the right look for the next season? Then look forward to the explosion of colour this autumn and find some great additions to your collection in the Crimson Coin Shop!

On top of that, a new Battle Pass season starts, giving you the chance to play for exclusive items, some of them even without needing a Premium Pass!

Shop Offers

Costume Variations

A range of glorious autumn costumes is now available in the Crimson Coin Shop. If you’re a fan of simple colour schemes, understated designs and attention for detail, you’ll absolutely adore these costumes inspired by 1940s Chinese fashion!

The costumes are available for all body types. The emotes you learn with the outfits depend on body type, with the gentlemen showing off their card skills, the ladies performing a dance, and the girls also showing off their footwork!

The Battle Pass

The Battle Pass is available from 15th September to 3rd November (beginning and ending at 6 AM server time). Complete dungeons, PvP battles and other game activities every day to earn progress for Battle Pass milestones.

You earn points for completing tasks, with some activities earning you more than others. You can earn up to 10 points a day. Once you’ve accumulated enough for the next milestone, you can collect your reward!

Some fantastic cosmetics are lined up in reward, including a devilishly cute pet, cool shades, a pair of mysterious feathered glasses, an autumn parasol, a retro camera (purely cosmetic), a morbid coffin for your back, and some matching avatars and avatar frames!

Rundown of the Battle Pass System

* Consumable rewards can be obtained once per character. Cosmetic items such as shop currencies can only be collected once, but can be used by any character in your account.