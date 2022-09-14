UPDATE 1.0.13

1.0.13
- Added a warning message and an option to skip the last scene before the Fall ending.
- Added possibility to use DPAD to select clues during interrogations.
- Added possibility to use DPAD to select the menu panels.
- Added possibility to scroll through the items with DPAD in the menu.
- Added missing animation for speakers in the pharmacy.
- Fixed two endings were not counted in stats.
- Fixed Tribots dead bodies should less often clip through walls.
- Fixed impossible to free Klay if we save and reload right right before that scene.
- Fixed timer not behaving correctly in Chapter 5 during gameover or summary.
- Fixed jumping to Chapter 5 no longer gets all materials and the achievement automatically.
- Fixed merchant appears dead in summary when in Chapter 2.
- Fixed lasers trap during combat and made them slightly less CPU intensive.
- Fixed Tidy both arms appearing behind him.
- Fixer timer footsteps resetting when aborting paths, which caused a lot of noise on the elevators in front of the lab.
- Fixed possible lockup if getting an ad while another dialogue triggers.
- Fixed possible lockup if for some reason Graff would be stuck inside the dome after switching.
- Fixed some audio levels for a dozen lines.
- Fixed using DPAD with museum piano.
- Fixed military bot audio only coming from right speaker.
- Fixed mines exploding in second nightmare when we've already clicked on a window.
- Fixed Stubot reported dead to Graff in one of the last scenes even when Graff himself destroyed him.
- Fixed bug in second nightmare that would let players roam around during a dialogue.
- Removed potential spoiler from a gameover picture.
- Removed the static electricity sound during Dee's interrogation.
- Reduced damage of special attack of Chapter 4's boss.
- Increased animation speed for weapons for Brok & Graff so they're a better option.
- Faster dodges: Reduced interval to memorize inputs during combat and can be performed faster after attacking.
- The pipe chunk Graff can get in Chapter 6 now deals a lot more damage, offsetting the risk of using it.
- Enemies falling into pits gets more damage now in higher difficulties.
- Updated offline stats for summary again.
- Improved Russian localization (missing hints files for Chapter 6)
(Rvs 16732)
Changed files in this update