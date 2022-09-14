 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BROK the InvestiGator update for 14 September 2022

UPDATE 1.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9514517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.13

  • Added a warning message and an option to skip the last scene before the Fall ending.
  • Added possibility to use DPAD to select clues during interrogations.
  • Added possibility to use DPAD to select the menu panels.
  • Added possibility to scroll through the items with DPAD in the menu.
  • Added missing animation for speakers in the pharmacy.
  • Fixed two endings were not counted in stats.
  • Fixed Tribots dead bodies should less often clip through walls.
  • Fixed impossible to free Klay if we save and reload right right before that scene.
  • Fixed timer not behaving correctly in Chapter 5 during gameover or summary.
  • Fixed jumping to Chapter 5 no longer gets all materials and the achievement automatically.
  • Fixed merchant appears dead in summary when in Chapter 2.
  • Fixed lasers trap during combat and made them slightly less CPU intensive.
  • Fixed Tidy both arms appearing behind him.
  • Fixer timer footsteps resetting when aborting paths, which caused a lot of noise on the elevators in front of the lab.
  • Fixed possible lockup if getting an ad while another dialogue triggers.
  • Fixed possible lockup if for some reason Graff would be stuck inside the dome after switching.
  • Fixed some audio levels for a dozen lines.
  • Fixed using DPAD with museum piano.
  • Fixed military bot audio only coming from right speaker.
  • Fixed mines exploding in second nightmare when we've already clicked on a window.
  • Fixed Stubot reported dead to Graff in one of the last scenes even when Graff himself destroyed him.
  • Fixed bug in second nightmare that would let players roam around during a dialogue.
  • Removed potential spoiler from a gameover picture.
  • Removed the static electricity sound during Dee's interrogation.
  • Reduced damage of special attack of Chapter 4's boss.
  • Increased animation speed for weapons for Brok & Graff so they're a better option.
  • Faster dodges: Reduced interval to memorize inputs during combat and can be performed faster after attacking.
  • The pipe chunk Graff can get in Chapter 6 now deals a lot more damage, offsetting the risk of using it.
  • Enemies falling into pits gets more damage now in higher difficulties.
  • Updated offline stats for summary again.
  • Improved Russian localization (missing hints files for Chapter 6)
    (Rvs 16732)

Changed files in this update

Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link