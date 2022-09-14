v4.5.2 - Slipstream and improved Perk UI!

v4.5.2

-The Slipstream Item is now available at Awakening Rank 3! Timelines collide in the Slipstream: it allows you to exchange Gifts with other Players!

-Perks that have counters will now show the relevant counter onscreen! These Perks are currently affected:

--Falling Skies' Snowstorm

--Fire Stream's Afterburner

--Winter's Coil Frozen Mirror

--Fiery Beams' Overload

--Lightning Orb's Static Attraction

--Exploding Comet's Aftershock

--Eruption's Raging Fire

--Fire Golem's Patience

--Poison Golem

--Ice Golem

Note that this update will breaks mobile pairing for a few days until the mobile versions catch up! :-)