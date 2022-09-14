v4.5.2 - Slipstream and improved Perk UI!

v4.5.2
-The Slipstream Item is now available at Awakening Rank 3! Timelines collide in the Slipstream: it allows you to exchange Gifts with other Players!
-Perks that have counters will now show the relevant counter onscreen! These Perks are currently affected:
--Falling Skies' Snowstorm
--Fire Stream's Afterburner
--Winter's Coil Frozen Mirror
--Fiery Beams' Overload
--Lightning Orb's Static Attraction
--Exploding Comet's Aftershock
--Eruption's Raging Fire
--Fire Golem's Patience
--Poison Golem
--Ice Golem
Note that this update will breaks mobile pairing for a few days until the mobile versions catch up! :-)
