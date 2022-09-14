 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tap Wizard 2 update for 14 September 2022

v4.5.2 - Slipstream and improved Perk UI!

Share · View all patches · Build 9514471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v4.5.2
-The Slipstream Item is now available at Awakening Rank 3! Timelines collide in the Slipstream: it allows you to exchange Gifts with other Players!
-Perks that have counters will now show the relevant counter onscreen! These Perks are currently affected:
--Falling Skies' Snowstorm
--Fire Stream's Afterburner
--Winter's Coil Frozen Mirror
--Fiery Beams' Overload
--Lightning Orb's Static Attraction
--Exploding Comet's Aftershock
--Eruption's Raging Fire
--Fire Golem's Patience
--Poison Golem
--Ice Golem

Note that this update will breaks mobile pairing for a few days until the mobile versions catch up! :-)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1836551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link