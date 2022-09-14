Z-Collapse update 1.1.0

Hello dear doom bringers!

A new update has land today for Z-Collapse. Now in version 1.1.0. What's new in there ?

Here is the list:

-12 missing countries have been added. They were missing at game release because of their small size, preventing the AI from deploying initial assets. Then I thinked about it and told to myself "Can you please be a bit smarter?". And now here are the brand new countries : Cyprus, Belize, Brunei, Bhutan, Gambia, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Puerto Rico, Palestine, Swaziland, East Timor, Jamaica. Beware, as they are very small, they don't have a lot of population. Some of them even only start with a city and a powerplant. A huge challenge here!

-The army speed is now based on their composition. Helicopters-only armies will be very fast. But a large army with only footmen will be slow

-The speedness from every movable units is now drawed in the UI

-If refugees go back to their origin city, they will brought back the infestation they previously remove.

-Hooks can now be boarded in harbours

-Refugees now move a bit slower

-Added 2 brand new in-game musics

-Redrawed the map in Morocco and Somalia

-Set a ceil for daily pop joining bandits (yeah, the previous update made it a bit to harsh!)

-The daily TwH max production is now drawed in the top bar.

-The max resource storage is now drawed in the top bar

-The neutral refugees will now more try to seek for shelter in neighbours countries. With a preference for countries with low chaos.

-Fixed battles that couldn't be seen after discovering the GlobalSat tech

-Fixed bandit camps initial positions

-Fixed a bug for some save game files

-Fixed an issue that prevents some players to join a MP game using Steam

-Fixed an issue in the MP game players list for some screen resolution