Chapter 4 - "Watch On The Rhine" Available Now!

The time has finally come, Post Scriptum's Chapter 4 - "Watch On The Rhine" is now available for all owners of Post Scriptum for free. This update release is a rolling release meaning that Foy will release with the update and the 2nd map Haguenau will release a bit later next week.
Post Scriptum Discount
65% off Post Scriptum from September 22nd until 25th
We can also disclose that on September 22nd and throughout the weekend until the 25th, Post Scriptum will be 65%.
This means that if you or a friend have been interested in buying Post Scriptum, then you can get a great deal on the game throughout that entire weekend.
Changelog v3.0.749.3626
Chapter 4: Watch On The Rhine
- Added Foy Offensive 01,02,03,04,05,06
- Added Foy RAAS 01
- Added Foy Supremacy 1944
- Added Foy Armoured 1944
- Added Panzerjäger Jagdtiger + winter version
- Added M24 Chaffee + winter version
- Added new winter uniforms for the US forces.
- Added new winter uniforms for the GER forces.
- Added M18 Hellcat to Chapter 3 & 4 US Medium deck.
General Fixes
- General game & server optimization
- Possible fix to an issue sometimes causing tank characters to become offset outside of the vehicle.
- Added shadow to the radial menu to make it easier to read.
- Fixed Bren Carrier handling to allow for correct top speed.
- Fixed Sd.Kfz 251 Halftrack handling to allow for correct top speed and better climb ability.
- Adjusted US M3 Halftrack with better handling.
- Fixed Sd.Kfz 7 handling to allow for better top speed and climbing performance.
- Adjusted Opel Blitz logi ticket cost to be the same as other logis.
- Fixed an issue with the Flak 38 sometimes not being useable.
- Crew members that are fully killed in tanks will now despawn instead of being ejected to avoid weird character physics.
- Grave Bridge no longer culls and disappears at far distance.
- Improved tank shell and rocket spawning behaviour to further reduce chance of shell exploding when fired.
- Fixed Polish Rifleman's ammo crate being replenished by its own ammo crate.
KNOWN ISSUES
- M18 Hellcat is still a bit twitchy with steering. (Pending fix)
- M24 Chaffee is also still twitchy on some gears. With issues turning in gear 3, 4 & 5. (Pending fix)
Sincerely,
Periscope Games
