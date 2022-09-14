Chapter 4 - "Watch On The Rhine" Available Now!

Greetings!

The time has finally come, Post Scriptum's Chapter 4 - "Watch On The Rhine" is now available for all owners of Post Scriptum for free. This update release is a rolling release meaning that Foy will release with the update and the 2nd map Haguenau will release a bit later next week.

Post Scriptum Discount

65% off Post Scriptum from September 22nd until 25th

We can also disclose that on September 22nd and throughout the weekend until the 25th, Post Scriptum will be 65%.

This means that if you or a friend have been interested in buying Post Scriptum, then you can get a great deal on the game throughout that entire weekend.

Changelog v3.0.749.3626

Chapter 4: Watch On The Rhine

Added Foy Offensive 01,02,03,04,05,06

Added Foy RAAS 01

Added Foy Supremacy 1944

Added Foy Armoured 1944

Added Panzerjäger Jagdtiger + winter version

Added M24 Chaffee + winter version

Added new winter uniforms for the US forces.

Added new winter uniforms for the GER forces.

Added M18 Hellcat to Chapter 3 & 4 US Medium deck.

General Fixes

General game & server optimization

Possible fix to an issue sometimes causing tank characters to become offset outside of the vehicle.

Added shadow to the radial menu to make it easier to read.

Fixed Bren Carrier handling to allow for correct top speed.

Fixed Sd.Kfz 251 Halftrack handling to allow for correct top speed and better climb ability.

Adjusted US M3 Halftrack with better handling.

Fixed Sd.Kfz 7 handling to allow for better top speed and climbing performance.

Adjusted Opel Blitz logi ticket cost to be the same as other logis.

Fixed an issue with the Flak 38 sometimes not being useable.

Crew members that are fully killed in tanks will now despawn instead of being ejected to avoid weird character physics.

Grave Bridge no longer culls and disappears at far distance.

Improved tank shell and rocket spawning behaviour to further reduce chance of shell exploding when fired.

Fixed Polish Rifleman's ammo crate being replenished by its own ammo crate.

KNOWN ISSUES

M18 Hellcat is still a bit twitchy with steering. (Pending fix)

M24 Chaffee is also still twitchy on some gears. With issues turning in gear 3, 4 & 5. (Pending fix)

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

[/url]

