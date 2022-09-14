 Skip to content

Post Scriptum update for 14 September 2022

Chapter 4 - "Watch On The Rhine" Available Now!

Greetings!

The time has finally come, Post Scriptum's Chapter 4 - "Watch On The Rhine" is now available for all owners of Post Scriptum for free. This update release is a rolling release meaning that Foy will release with the update and the 2nd map Haguenau will release a bit later next week.

Post Scriptum Discount

65% off Post Scriptum from September 22nd until 25th

We can also disclose that on September 22nd and throughout the weekend until the 25th, Post Scriptum will be 65%.

This means that if you or a friend have been interested in buying Post Scriptum, then you can get a great deal on the game throughout that entire weekend.

Changelog v3.0.749.3626

Chapter 4: Watch On The Rhine

  • Added Foy Offensive 01,02,03,04,05,06
  • Added Foy RAAS 01
  • Added Foy Supremacy 1944
  • Added Foy Armoured 1944
  • Added Panzerjäger Jagdtiger + winter version
  • Added M24 Chaffee + winter version
  • Added new winter uniforms for the US forces.
  • Added new winter uniforms for the GER forces.
  • Added M18 Hellcat to Chapter 3 & 4 US Medium deck.

General Fixes

  • General game & server optimization
  • Possible fix to an issue sometimes causing tank characters to become offset outside of the vehicle.
  • Added shadow to the radial menu to make it easier to read.
  • Fixed Bren Carrier handling to allow for correct top speed.
  • Fixed Sd.Kfz 251 Halftrack handling to allow for correct top speed and better climb ability.
  • Adjusted US M3 Halftrack with better handling.
  • Fixed Sd.Kfz 7 handling to allow for better top speed and climbing performance.
  • Adjusted Opel Blitz logi ticket cost to be the same as other logis.
  • Fixed an issue with the Flak 38 sometimes not being useable.
  • Crew members that are fully killed in tanks will now despawn instead of being ejected to avoid weird character physics.
  • Grave Bridge no longer culls and disappears at far distance.
  • Improved tank shell and rocket spawning behaviour to further reduce chance of shell exploding when fired.
  • Fixed Polish Rifleman's ammo crate being replenished by its own ammo crate.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • M18 Hellcat is still a bit twitchy with steering. (Pending fix)
  • M24 Chaffee is also still twitchy on some gears. With issues turning in gear 3, 4 & 5. (Pending fix)

Sincerely,
Periscope Games

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

