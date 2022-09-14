1.2.1 Update Hotfix
Fixes
- In the train level use Suomi/KP31 even if another weapon is selected
- Snowfall was not appeared on levels
- Error sound loops on the map screen
- Blue cursor bug fixed
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.2.1 Update Hotfix
Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update