 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle of Finland: Winter War update for 14 September 2022

1.2.1 Update Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9514306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.1 Update Hotfix

Fixes

  • In the train level use Suomi/KP31 even if another weapon is selected
  • Snowfall was not appeared on levels
  • Error sound loops on the map screen
  • Blue cursor bug fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1899273
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link