Roadwarden Patch 1.0.1 is available now!

Dear Roadwardens,

with this patch, we are fixing several exception errors, where the food rations could go into minus and an issue where food and money could be unlimited. Also, there is a fix included, that prevents all achievements from getting unlocked automatically after the epilogue. You will find an explanation beneath.

FIXED

Fixed Several Typos and Grammar errors

Fixed food rations going into minus / unlimited food bug and money

Fixed several exception errors

Fixed all achievements getting unlocked automatically after the epilogue (see explanation below on how to correct your achievements)

How to fix your achievements unlock status

Apologies to anyone that encountered the “auto-unlocking achievements” bug. We were able to identify a fix for at least one instance of it. If more instances come up, we will of course investigate those as well.

Here is how you reset your Steam achievements to reflect the correct ones you have unlocked with your playthrough:

Launch the game and load any save you want. Ideally, it’s going to be a save from the epilogue

Being in the game, press Shift+O. Don’t do this while looking at the game’s menu, inventory, or a journal, for it may make step 3 not work. You want to see just the regular screen presenting the narration and the illustration.

In the gray console, type or paste the following: "$achievement.clear_all()" (no quotation marks).

After you do so, Steam will take away all your achievements and will instantly start giving you the achievements your current save earned. It may once again look like a wave, but don’t panic.

If you alt+tab and take a look at your Steam client, it may still list all the achievements as unlocked. If so, simply press any other game, then Roadwarden again to let the client refresh. From now on, the list should fairly reflect your earned achievements.

If you played Roadwarden more than once, you may want to load the saves from other epilogues after that to load their achievements as well.

Your teams from Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment