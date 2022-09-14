 Skip to content

Oracle of Forgotten Testament update for 14 September 2022

Patch Notes v.1.4.14

We found and fixed a CTD error on the end of chapter 2, it should be working fine until the end now.
If you're interested in trying out the chapter 2, please refer to this article, thank you!

v.1.4.14

-Fixed Marisa, and P temple coin altar not properly worked as intended.
-Fixed tileset on Templeinside, TempleOutside, Temple and TempleRainbow.
-Fixed P3 coin altar and Chest can access from unintended place.
-Added splash character on Chapter 1 to Chapter 2 Demo.
-Fixed some unintended tileset on the Temple Map.
-Fixed some textbox on Kappa NPC.

