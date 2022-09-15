 Skip to content

F1® 22 update for 15 September 2022

1.10 Hotfix Available Now

Build 9514117

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey drivers,

Following on from this week’s 1.10 patch (which you can read about here), we’ve just published a hotfix to address the following issues:

• Fixed an issue where, in some instances, savegame files have become corrupted post 1.10 update

• Fixed an issue where wheel users were experiencing excessive Force Feedback during collisions

• Fixed an issue where, with crossplay enabled, accepting a Steam invite from a Steam friend would not add the recipient into the lobby.

Thank you for your patience as the team worked to resolve these issues.

If you come across any other bugs or issues, please visit Answers HQ where you can report these for a member of the team to look into. Make sure you check our Community-raised issues thread where you can track upcoming tweaks and changes here.

See you out on track!

Changed files in this update

