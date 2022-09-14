 Skip to content

Card Hog update for 14 September 2022

Fixed a rare startup crash

Share · View all patches · Build 9514014

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a network related startup crash (thank you for reporting it)
  • Game will now connect to multiplayer server when needed rather than on startup

Try out online multiplayer, please.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1163741
  • Loading history…
