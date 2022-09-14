 Skip to content

Master of the Tattooverse update for 14 September 2022

Valve Index Support & Screenshot Save | Small Update

Hello Everyone,

We noticed that Valve Index users have a controller location problem. Thanks to all of you for your feedback. We changed the controller location and rotations for Valve Index. Don't forget to try other grip presets from the Accessibility menu!

Also changed the in-game screenshots' save location to access easily. You can find your in-game screenshots from this path "C:\Users_-YOUR USER NAME-_\Pictures". It is basically windows' default Pictures folder on your computer.

Update Contents

  • Controller location, rotation and grip fixes for Valve Index.
  • Screenshot save location changed to "C:\Users_-YOUR USER NAME-_\Pictures".
  • Backend system for VR Headset supports changed with improved version.

Changed files in this update

