Overcooked! 2 l Topology Update for the Steam Beta Branch

Chefs! How's it going? 👋

We've got another small update for you on Overcooked! 2 - please note, this is PC Beta Branch on Steam ⚙️✨

Patch Notes:

Update to change the network topology for improved connection reliability when encountering an un-supported NAT type.

We appreciate all of your feedback going forwards, as we continue to work on improving Overcooked! 2. Thank you so much for your patience whilst we do so!

As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please leave a post in the Report A Problem forum. If you'd like to provide any feedback, we appreciate any comments on either this post, or in our General Discussions.

