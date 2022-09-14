UPDATE 14.09.2022

New Features
- UI sliders can now be operated with the mouse scroll wheel
- Minimap zoom is now infinitely variable instead of 5 predefined steps, can be controlled with the mouse scroll wheel and doesn't reset between teleports
- Added "Special Weapons Delivery" guild mission
Changes
- Guild upkeep cost in the levelup window has thousands seperators now
- Npc shop buy dialogue defaults to buying a whole stack if you can afford multiple stacks
- Removed obsolete hunting lodge map marker from jurdana
- Added tone mapping to the post processing stack in order to make very bright colors look more reasonable
- Small performance improvement on some hardware to sky rendering
- Added an explicit close button to the hud chat
- Added tooltip to the open log button on the hud chat
- After creating a character the game will automatically start instead of just loading in the character selection
- Added the empire name to the empire selection during character creation
- Added the gender name to the gender selection during character creation
- Corrected female gender icon
- Changed the rule window accept/close button to be an actual button
- Added a cancel button to the esc menu
- Network errors will now display an actual reason instead of "n/a" for most issues
- Some changes to networked movement that should result in slightly smoother monster movement for bad connections and less bandwidth use in general (~50%)
Balance updates
- Tweaked the way monster spawn timers work to not respawn monsters near-instantly
- Reduced minimum level to use the global chat to 5
Bugfixes
- Fixed guild creation level requirement error saying something about inviting someone to a guild
- Fixed account wide storage scroll speed
- Fixed map window clipping out of screen bounds after teleporting to a map with different size
- Fixed scrolling scrollbars in the character selection still zooming the camera
- Fixed rift spawn sfx not playing in 3d and thus being audible far away
- Fixed equipment icons not being aligned properly in the trade window
- Fixed half demon sword attacks not playing attack sounds
