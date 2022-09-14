 Skip to content

Inferna update for 14 September 2022

UPDATE 14.09.2022

Build 9513706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • UI sliders can now be operated with the mouse scroll wheel
  • Minimap zoom is now infinitely variable instead of 5 predefined steps, can be controlled with the mouse scroll wheel and doesn't reset between teleports
  • Added "Special Weapons Delivery" guild mission

Changes

  • Guild upkeep cost in the levelup window has thousands seperators now
  • Npc shop buy dialogue defaults to buying a whole stack if you can afford multiple stacks
  • Removed obsolete hunting lodge map marker from jurdana
  • Added tone mapping to the post processing stack in order to make very bright colors look more reasonable
  • Small performance improvement on some hardware to sky rendering
  • Added an explicit close button to the hud chat
  • Added tooltip to the open log button on the hud chat
  • After creating a character the game will automatically start instead of just loading in the character selection
  • Added the empire name to the empire selection during character creation
  • Added the gender name to the gender selection during character creation
  • Corrected female gender icon
  • Changed the rule window accept/close button to be an actual button
  • Added a cancel button to the esc menu
  • Network errors will now display an actual reason instead of "n/a" for most issues
  • Some changes to networked movement that should result in slightly smoother monster movement for bad connections and less bandwidth use in general (~50%)

Balance updates

  • Tweaked the way monster spawn timers work to not respawn monsters near-instantly
  • Reduced minimum level to use the global chat to 5

Bugfixes

  • Fixed guild creation level requirement error saying something about inviting someone to a guild
  • Fixed account wide storage scroll speed
  • Fixed map window clipping out of screen bounds after teleporting to a map with different size
  • Fixed scrolling scrollbars in the character selection still zooming the camera
  • Fixed rift spawn sfx not playing in 3d and thus being audible far away
  • Fixed equipment icons not being aligned properly in the trade window
  • Fixed half demon sword attacks not playing attack sounds

