Boneraiser Minions update for 14 September 2022

Patch v5.2

Patch v5.2 · Build 9513701

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Viewing the Necrotic Skirmishes local leaderboard would cause a crash.
  • Ravine Route map: The High Wizard boss could get stuck outside the map when spawning from the left.
  • Batty Swarm spell: Having a lot of bats over the course of a run would cause a slow down (notably with the Vampire class).
  • Wandering Merchant: It wasn't displaying the usual number indicating how many of that item you already have.
  • Giant Inflamenous Bro minion: The Haste icon was appearing too low.
  • Leechen Blades relic: Fixed a typo.

