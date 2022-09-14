Patch v5.2

//bug fixes
- Viewing the Necrotic Skirmishes local leaderboard would cause a crash.
- Ravine Route map: The High Wizard boss could get stuck outside the map when spawning from the left.
- Batty Swarm spell: Having a lot of bats over the course of a run would cause a slow down (notably with the Vampire class).
- Wandering Merchant: It wasn't displaying the usual number indicating how many of that item you already have.
- Giant Inflamenous Bro minion: The Haste icon was appearing too low.
- Leechen Blades relic: Fixed a typo.
Changed files in this update