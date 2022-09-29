Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator Out Now on PC 🍺

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🌾 This title has been fermented, processed, and bottled.

We would now like to welcome you to taste this Brewmaster concoction and experience the crisp enjoyment of creating your own beverages and brewing spaces as of today on PC 😋.

👋🏻 Get involved with the community on our Discord and Twitter channels

** 🍻 Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator is the first-ever realistic beer brewing experience. From perfecting authentic, chemistry-driven brewing techniques to naming, bottling, labelling, and customising brewing spaces – you can refine your craft to create the beers of your dreams! Use a wide variety of ingredients and equipment in the story-led Brewmaster mode or the sandbox Creative Mode to hone your skills and become the ultimate brewer!

🎮 Developed by Auroch Digital and published by Fireshine Games, Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator launches today on Steam. Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5 and Xbox One & Series X|S versions will be released soon.

🍺 Auroch Digital and Fireshine Games are so excited to see the community experience Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator. We hope that everyone enjoys the game and keeps it lager than life!

👋🏻 Launch Day Streams from Our Community of Brewers!👋🏻

👀 Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator will be livestreamed by a variety of content creators today and we can't wait to see what the community creates! Check out Brewmaster's page on Twitch to see who is getting started on their brewing journey.

🖼️ Share Your Success! 🖼️

🤩 Are there any beers you’ve crafted which you’re particularly proud of? If so, we would love to see what you’ve made!

👨🏻‍🎨 We encourage you to share your creations with the community over on our Discord or via our social channels (@AurochDigital). Our favourite beers or brewing spaces will be reposted so everyone can enjoy your wonderful concoctions and brewing spaces!

🍺 Review Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator 🍺

Once you have brewed and bottled your lovely beverages, please remember to leave us a review as it helps small developers like us!

Fun fact - 90% of all consumers will look at reviews before they buy something online. So Steam uses review numbers as a way to see which game to promote.

Click here to learn more about why reviews are important and to get more information on how to leave a review. Spill your thoughts, we'd love to hear what you think about the game!

🍻 Our Budding Brewer Partners 🍻

🤝🏻 Throughout the game’s development, we have worked in partnership with some companies based in the brewing industry; Moor Beer and Next Glass.

📌 The partnership sees Moor Beer Company featured as the sponsor of a special in-game challenge, where players who successfully brew a winning beer will be rewarded with an unlockable cosmetic to show off their accomplishment. Moor Beer glasses also appear in-game which players can use to serve up their creations.

Next Glass have provided three of their brands to be included in Brewmaster:

👀 Founded in 1996, Beer Advocate is the go-to beer resource for millions of consumers each month. The benchmark for beer reviews, one of the largest and oldest online beer communities, and host of world-class beer fests.

Beer Advocate sponsor a competition, provide a themed job, and have a glass for you to unlock and display in your brewing space.

🌾 Hop Culture was started to provide independent craft beer journalism and help shine a spotlight on local craftsmen. Born as an online magazine, it has since grown to include festivals, brewery collaborations, and regular merch drops.

In Brewmaster, Hop Culture also sponsor a competition and provide a job. You're able to unlock Hop Culture glasses, using the logo and artwork, as well as framed posters (based on real life posters) to decorate your brewing space.

📱 Untappd is an app for beer enthusiasts to discover, share, rate, and explore nearby bars, breweries, and beers. Untappd also hosts festivals, promotions, and giveaways to help brands promote their beers.

What we are especially excited about in working with Untappd is that in the game it will provide you with ratings for you brewed “guest beers” with local breweries featured in the game. You’ll also be able to unlock an Untappd glass for your brewing space too!

🎥 We recently sat down with Kenny Gould, Founder of Hop Culture, and Justin Hawke, Head Brewer and Owner of Moor Beer Company, to talk about how beer, brewing, and technology work together. Check out the archived stream below.

**