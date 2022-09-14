Developers Playing The Game - Live

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With Food Truck Simulator launching at 19:00 CET today, there will be a live stream with the project lead playing the game and devs ready to answer your question on the chat.

Before that we are looping a pre-recorded stream from Simon from MM7Games we liked a lot and figured you might enjoy as well.

Also, as promised, Food Truck Simulator will launch with a 10% discount for 7 days and there will be some really nice bundles with other games you mind find interesting and save even more!