FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 14 September 2022

FreeStyle LV. 5 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9513543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Baller.

We would like to inform everyone about the latest update for Freestyles.

We know that these freestyles will help our ballers produce better
strategy and playstyle.

To know what a FreeStyle is, here's a screenshot as a reference.

You can equip up to three(3) FreeStyles at once

Draw up to 100 skills using Tickets or Exchange Frestyle tickets into Training Tickets!

Set Options

Obtain and activate additional set options by equipping 3 Freestyles with the same set options

Set List

