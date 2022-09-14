FreeStyle LV. 5 Released

Greetings, Baller.
We would like to inform everyone about the latest update for Freestyles.
We know that these freestyles will help our ballers produce better
strategy and playstyle.
To know what a FreeStyle is, here's a screenshot as a reference.
You can equip up to three(3) FreeStyles at once
Draw up to 100 skills using Tickets or Exchange Frestyle tickets into Training Tickets!
Set Options
Obtain and activate additional set options by equipping 3 Freestyles with the same set options
Set List
Changed files in this update