Luminary update for 14 September 2022

[Complete] September 14, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

LABOR DAY EVENT ENDED

Labor Day Event Period: August 31, 20222 ~ September 14, 2022

Elemental Potions

[Now available from Item Mall | Battle & Manufacture - Premium]

Elemental Potion:

  • Upon utilizing a potion item, raises the enchantment level of the currently equipped items.
  • Has an impact on the equipment's grade to which the enchantment is applied.
  • Added attack and defense consumables.

Elemental Attack Potions:

  • When utilizing a potion item, it lowers the level of the enemy's armor enchantment.
  • The character's weapon grade rises by the remaining amount when there is no longer any armor grade to degrade.

Elemental Defense Potions:

  • After utilizing a potion item, raises the Defend enchantment level of the currently equipped items.

Elemental Penetration:

  • Reduces the enemy's ability to use elemental defense by the set amount of penetration.
  • The function already applied in the current game.
  • Elemental damage formula : (weapon Elemental damage all Elemental Buff %) (100 - (Elemental Armor - Penetration)) / 100

[Hourly Giveaway]

Marshmallow Coonie ! ~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team

