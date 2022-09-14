[Complete] September 14, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9513520 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

LABOR DAY EVENT ENDED

Labor Day Event Period: August 31, 20222 ~ September 14, 2022

Elemental Potions

[Now available from Item Mall | Battle & Manufacture - Premium]



Elemental Potion:

Upon utilizing a potion item, raises the enchantment level of the currently equipped items.

Has an impact on the equipment's grade to which the enchantment is applied.

Added attack and defense consumables.

Elemental Attack Potions:

When utilizing a potion item, it lowers the level of the enemy's armor enchantment.

The character's weapon grade rises by the remaining amount when there is no longer any armor grade to degrade.

Elemental Defense Potions:

After utilizing a potion item, raises the Defend enchantment level of the currently equipped items.

Elemental Penetration:

Reduces the enemy's ability to use elemental defense by the set amount of penetration.

The function already applied in the current game.

Elemental damage formula : (weapon Elemental damage all Elemental Buff %) (100 - (Elemental Armor - Penetration)) / 100

[Hourly Giveaway]

Marshmallow Coonie ! ~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team