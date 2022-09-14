[Complete] September 14, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
LABOR DAY EVENT ENDED
Labor Day Event Period: August 31, 20222 ~ September 14, 2022
Elemental Potions
[Now available from Item Mall | Battle & Manufacture - Premium]
Elemental Potion:
- Upon utilizing a potion item, raises the enchantment level of the currently equipped items.
- Has an impact on the equipment's grade to which the enchantment is applied.
- Added attack and defense consumables.
Elemental Attack Potions:
- When utilizing a potion item, it lowers the level of the enemy's armor enchantment.
- The character's weapon grade rises by the remaining amount when there is no longer any armor grade to degrade.
Elemental Defense Potions:
- After utilizing a potion item, raises the Defend enchantment level of the currently equipped items.
Elemental Penetration:
- Reduces the enemy's ability to use elemental defense by the set amount of penetration.
- The function already applied in the current game.
- Elemental damage formula : (weapon Elemental damage all Elemental Buff %) (100 - (Elemental Armor - Penetration)) / 100
