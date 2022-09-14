 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 14 September 2022

Update 1.4.4c for macOS

Build 9513483

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, crusaders!

Today we finally have good news for those who play on macOS! The new 1.4.4c update fixes the issues we have previously mentioned in Windows updates, and allows you to play The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC.

We apologize we couldn’t upload this patch sooner, we will do our best to avoid such delays in the future.

If you play on Windows, please keep in mind that this update is only available for macOS, and contains the changes you already have. The version of the game won’t change for you!

Changed files in this update

