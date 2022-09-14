Update 1.4.4c for macOS

Hello, crusaders!

Today we finally have good news for those who play on macOS! The new 1.4.4c update fixes the issues we have previously mentioned in Windows updates, and allows you to play The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC.

We apologize we couldn’t upload this patch sooner, we will do our best to avoid such delays in the future.

If you play on Windows, please keep in mind that this update is only available for macOS, and contains the changes you already have. The version of the game won’t change for you!