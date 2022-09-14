 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 14 September 2022

Version 0.7.5.229

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! Sorry, saves from 0.7.4.227 are incompatible with the new versions(0.7.4.228, 0.7.5.229), because flight contracts have been adjusted in 0.7.4.228. If you want to keep playing, you may find version 0.7.4.227 in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta)

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Bug fixes
  • fixed "Packard D55THD" capacity

Changed depots in 0.7.5.229 branch

