09/14 (Wed) Update - New event “Bonding Festival ～Magical ♥ Venus～” starts!

The following will be held from 09/14 (Wed).
- “Bonding Festival ～Magical ♥ Venus～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” starts!
- [url=https://game.doaxvv.com/production/html/information/info_gl_0423_220914_1_0_4518ecad4f12609bfbcbc402a1ddc50426bad74a194b2a12e151b99e321da8b8_en.html?GameView=N] “Magic Accessory V Stone Pack (SSR Accessory Ticket Vol. 1),” “Magic V Stone Set,”
“New Owner Support Pack (APL),” “New Owner Support V Stone Pack” [/url] now on sale!
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
