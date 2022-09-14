Patch 0.11c

Share · View all patches · Build 9513364 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Bosses:

Ninja: Second phase - must deal less damage to complete. After the third phase, more time to attack.

Gorgon Medusa: Creates an extra Green Sphere at the beginning.

King Crab: Armor -2. Now pushes crabs around.

Abilities:

Increased life time of all summoners by 5 seconds (Tornado by 2 seconds).

Meteorite - Redesigned. Increased damage. Can now deal damage to player!

Water Splash - Reload 1.5 -> 1. At 3rd level, count bonus: +1->+2.

Water Splash -> Substantially increased repulsive force.

Discharge - Reload 1.5 -> 1.2. Damage 15->18.

Feathers - Damage +4. Lightness: Chance +10%.

Tomahawk - Slightly increased size. Damage + 3.

Modifiers:

Accumulation - Bonus to size and damage 15% -> 20%.

Divide - Penalties are now the same at each level: Damage and Size -12%.

Freeze (modifier) - Level 1 and 2. Chance +4%->3%.

Items:

Flag-bearer - Aura size is displayed correctly.

Perfect Crown - In addition to damage, gives Size +20%.

Gold Shoes - Chance of dual coin drop.

Beggar's Clothes - Rarity: Rare -> Normal.

Dressing gown - Meditation: Regeneration 0.2 -> 0.5

Monk's Robe - Meditation: Damage +10% -> 15%.

Black Belt - Meditation: Recharge -7% -> -10%.

Other:

Minor fixes.