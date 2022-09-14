Alpha 1.01 Is Live!

Balancing:
- Lowered enemy health across the board
- Lowered thick skin damage reduction for ore golem and rock troll
Bugfixes
- Fixed game over menu
- Fixed freeze after loading a second game
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Balancing:
Bugfixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update