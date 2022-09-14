 Skip to content

Towercraft Playtest update for 14 September 2022

Alpha 1.01 Is Live!

Build 9513322 · Last edited by Wendy

Balancing:

  • Lowered enemy health across the board
  • Lowered thick skin damage reduction for ore golem and rock troll

Bugfixes

  • Fixed game over menu
  • Fixed freeze after loading a second game

