HOTFIX 0.12.3.1.EA - Improved match rewards

Hello there, Temperia Players! 😊

==== HOTFIX 0.12.3.1.EA ====

In this Hotfix we:

Improved the match result calculation and match rewards system

Fixed a problem where a player lost the connection right before the end of the match

Fixed an issue with incorrect display of the number of card packages, ZDL, and Elemental Dust status after the match

Added a new skin for cards - YelZer

Added new emoji - Happy (everyone will get it for free)

Fixed the Unicorn skin

Letus emoji has been removed, and we are giving back 400 ZDL to all players who already purchased it

Thank you for being here with us and for your dedication! Enjoy your time with Temperia. Please keep in mind that we are continuously trying to improve the game, hence more adjustments and updates will be available shortly.