Escape From Meat City update for 14 September 2022

UPDATE 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9513157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a pretty substantial update. Introduced a huge new feature: difficulty settings and run options. Lots of new art assets for enemies, as well as bug fixes

  • Implemented new game options menu, adding the option to apply various gameplay variables to a run
  • Added difficulty setting with 4 levels: Relaxed, Standard, Hard, Extreme
  • The “damage taken” stat on the ending screen no longer has an extra 90 million added
  • You can no longer damage yourself while riding the bus
  • Began implementation of “endless” mode, requires some additional fixes before it is enabled
  • Added sludgemore
  • Tombstone level improvements
  • Improved interact radius
  • Removed broken uzi pickup from Neighborhood
  • Removed broken rifle pickup from Refinery
  • Fixed shop stall in the rest stop clipping into a wall
  • Added hurt/flinch animations for most enemies
  • Added new art for shotgunners

