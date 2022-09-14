This is a pretty substantial update. Introduced a huge new feature: difficulty settings and run options. Lots of new art assets for enemies, as well as bug fixes
- Implemented new game options menu, adding the option to apply various gameplay variables to a run
- Added difficulty setting with 4 levels: Relaxed, Standard, Hard, Extreme
- The “damage taken” stat on the ending screen no longer has an extra 90 million added
- You can no longer damage yourself while riding the bus
- Began implementation of “endless” mode, requires some additional fixes before it is enabled
- Added sludgemore
- Tombstone level improvements
- Improved interact radius
- Removed broken uzi pickup from Neighborhood
- Removed broken rifle pickup from Refinery
- Fixed shop stall in the rest stop clipping into a wall
- Added hurt/flinch animations for most enemies
- Added new art for shotgunners
