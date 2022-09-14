Major Update "Drone Age"!

Share · View all patches · Build 9513038 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Brand new scout and strike drone mechanics, a Chinese helicopter tech tree and new visual effects when destroying ground and naval vehicles! More than 40 new and updated vehicles including two iconic Su-25 models, the long requested Skink, the mighty USS Alaska or the first Turkish machine in War Thunder - a T129 ATAK attack helicopter and two new locations: “Golden Bay” and “Pradesh”! Additionally, new models for tank crews for Japan and Sweden, aircraft engine fire extinguisher mechanics and a long list of bug fixes and new features awaits you! Join us in the new “Drone Age”!

Drones

Scout and attack UAVs will be hovering over the battlefields of high-rank tank battles!

New Visual Effects

New cool visuals added to the game! Check out new explosions for ground and naval vehicles, improved hit camera, and more!

Aviation

Airplanes

There is something for everyone! From the updated cockpit for the Mirage F1C and A-4H to the anticipated Mirage 2000C S5 and two versions of Su-25!

Aircraft engine fire extinguisher system

An engine fire extinguisher system has been added to some aircraft and helicopters.

Helicopters

6 helicopters for the Chinese tech tree, T129 ATAK and Rooivalk Mk1F CSH!

Ground vehicles

Almost 20 new and updated ground vehicles. The long awaited Skink, five new Magach tanks and the VK3002 (M) to name a few!

New models of Swedish and Japanese tank crews

Naval Fleet

10 new vessels, including the legendary USS Alaska and the iconic Italian Andrea Doria!

New locations

Two brand new locations: Golden Bay and Pradesh.

Download the update and join the battle!

Changelog

The below changelog is a snapshot of some of the most important changes. For the full update log, please visit our website.

New Vehicles

Ground Vehicles:

USA: M36B2

Germany: VK3002 (M)

USSR: T-80UK, Т-60 (Updated model)

Great Britain: Skink

Japan: Type 16 (P)

China: AFT-9 (HJ-9)

Italy: VRCC Centauro (Pack)

France: M36B2

Sweden: Pbv 302 (BILL), Leopard 1A5NO (Premium), CV 90105 XC-8 - Model replacement for the formerly designated CV90105 TML unit.

Israel: Magach 3, Magach 5, Magach 6R, Magach 6M, Magach 6C, Merkava 3C

Aircraft:

Germany: MiG-23BN

USSR: Su-25, Su-25K (Pack)

Great Britain: Harrier GR.7

Italy: Fiat G.91 Y

France: S.O.4050 Vautour IIN, Mirage 2000C S5, Mirage F1C (Updated cockpit)

Sweden: Ar 196 A-5 (Premium)

Israel: A-4H (Updated cockpit)

Helicopters:

Great Britain: Rooivalk Mk1F CSH (Pack)

China: SA.342L Gazelle, Z-9W, Z-9WA, Z-10, Z-11WA, Z-19

Italy: T129 ATAK (Pack)

Naval Fleet:

USA: USS Alaska, USS Cyclone

Germany: KM-5 (premium), SMS Elbing

USSR: Blagorodnyy (premium), Michail Kutuzov

Great Britain: HMAS Arrow

Japan: IJN Hatsuharu

Italy: RN Giovanni da Verrazzano, RN Andrea Doria

Game mechanics

Light tanks of rank VI-VII now have a UAV module that allows them to order a fly out of the reconnaissance UAV in the battle. UAVs of light tanks of rank VII have a thermal imaging camera.

Aircraft engine fire extinguisher system has been added.

Conditions for crediting serious damage to ground vehicles have been changed: destruction of optics, wheels and also partial damage to the barrel and cannon breech are no longer considered as serious damage and can not lead to vehicle destruction assistance.

Indication of the radar/IRST for SB has been changed. Radar indication "in the world" (indication of target acquisition, position of the radar antenna) is no longer available. This indication provided the player with more information than what is available to the pilot in reality and allowed for example to build an approach to the target "under the hood". At the same time, the pilot would have a separate radar warning system screen and radar in the cockpit.

Added "Rankings Challenge" in competitive mode (Realistic Battles mode with markers) for seasonal competitions.

New locations and missions

Two new missions for the helicopter PvE on the locations Bourbon Island and Southeastern City have been added.

New naval-aircraft location “Golden Bay” has been added.

New location “Pradesh” for combined battles has been added.

New locations and missions

The areas of accessible game zones in some locations have been changed, also unnatural obstacles on locations edges have been removed as well (it is not possible to go beyond locations limits and visually maps have become more authentic). List of locations: Breslau, Ash River, Jungle, Karelia, Kuban, Port Novorossiysk, Advance to the Rhine, Stalingrad.

Non-physical hulks of the vehicles have been removed from locations for ground vehicles (they can not be pushed, hooked with a tow cable and can not be shot). List of the locations: Berlin, Advance to the Rhine, Italy, Novorossiysk, Fulda, Normandy, Mozdok, Korea, Finnland.

Part of the Pearl Harbor Lagoon and test flight for the early US aircraft have been updated.

Enduring Confrontation

In Helicopter PvE, pads for takeoff/landing (Landing and capture the point task) have been replaced by single, smaller landing pads. It will now be harder to land on them.

Air defence effectiveness has been re-adjusted due to the detection of a number of bugs. The effectiveness isn’t final and may be changed based on the statistical results.

A large number of minor bugs in the “Enduring Confrontation” mode has been fixed. That should increase the stability of the game and reduce the number of issues, We are aware of some still unsolved bugs in the mission logic of this game mode and are working on finding and fixing them.

In helicopter PvE, ground convoys now appear no further than 3 squares from the front line which should make them more attractive targets.

Ground Vehicle model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

RakJPz 2 (HOT) - A bug with missing point marker on launcher from the 3rd person view has been fixed.

FlaRakPz I - SAM Roland-1 has been replaced by Roland 2.

Fixed a bug that allowed destroyed IR illuminators to keep working. The ability to repair IR illuminators has been added.

AMX-13 DCA 40 - The number of crew members has been changed from 4 to 5.

AMX-13 DCA 40 - Weight has been changed from 15,500 to 14,500 kg.

CCKW 353 AA - Amount of crew members has been changed from 3 to 6.

Zrinyi I - Smoke grenade launcher modification has been added.

AMX-50 (TOA100) - Designation has been clarified. Mass has been changed from 53,700 to 48,400 kg.

M3A1 all - Mass has been changed from 12,600 to 12,900.

Olifant Mk1A - turret horizontal traverse speed has been increased from 12 to 18 deg./sec.

Tiger II (H) - weight has been increased from 68,000 to 69,800 kg.

Tiger II (H) Sla.16 - weight has been increased from 68,200 to 70,000 kg.

Tiger II (10.5 cm KwK) - weight has been increased from 70,500 to 72,300 kg.

Pz.IV J, Pz.Bef.Wg.IV J - turret horizontal traverse speed has been increased from 6 to 10 deg./sec.

M46 (all versions) - turret’s horizontal traverse speed has been decreased from 24 to 21 deg./sec.

Nb.Fz - engine power has been increased from 280 to 290 hp. Max speed increased from 28 to 30 km/h. Reverse speed decreased from 8 to 3.9 km/h.

Challenger Mk.2 - “Dozer blade” modification has been added.

Strf 9040 BILL - Speed at which the stabiliser operates has been changed from 15 to 30 km/h.

IS-1, IS-2 (all versions) - max speed has been decreased from 42 to 37 km/h.

Jagdpanther (all versions) - max speed has been decreased from 55 to 46 km/h/.

ZTZ99A - Transmission performance has been revisited to fix the issues with turning on neutral gear especially without installed modifications that affect mobility.

M1 Abrams (all versions) - A problem with the difference in the turning speed on neutral gear on hard and soft surfaces which was observed only with these vehicles has been fixed.

M-51, M-51 (W) - A bug related to the overestimated thickness of the gun mask armour where the values could reach 300-400mm has been fixed.

M26 (all versions), M26A1, M26 T99, M26E1 - turret’s horizontal traverse speed has been reduced from 24 to 21 deg./sec.

T26E1-1, T26E5 - gear ratios have been specified for more correct emulation of the transmission’s operations.

SU-57, M13, M16 (all versions), M15, M3 GMC, Zachlam Tager - gear ratios have been specified. Reverse speed increased from 10 to 16 km/h.

M5A1 all - gear ratios have been specified. Max speed increased from 56 to 58 km/h.

M8 GMC - gear ratios have been specified. Max speed increased from 58 to 64 km/h.

M10 (all versions) - gear ratios have been specified. Max speed increased from 42 to 48 km/h.

M18 GMC - gear ratios have been specified. Max speed increased from 72 to 80 km/h. Reverse speed increased from 23 to 25 km/h.

M4A3 (105) (all versions) - gear ratios have been specified. Reverse speed increased from 4 to 5 km/h.

M4A3 (76) W (all versions) -.Gear ratios have been specified. Reverse speed increased from 4 to 5 km/h. Engine power increased from 450 to 500 hp.

Type 63-I - Fire rate of the cannon has been changed from 7 to 8,5 shots per minute.

Type 63-I - Values of gear rations of the gearbox have been specified. Engine RPM has been changed from 2100 to 2000.

Type 59, Type 59A - Vertical guidance angles have been changed from -4/+17 to -5/+18.

Type 69 - Vertical guidance angles have been changed from -4/+17 to -5/+18.

Type 62 - Transmission parameters have been corrected. Maximum speed has been changed from 70 to 59.7 km/h. RPM has been changed from 2,000 to 1,800.

AGS — weight has been reduced from 22,200 to 19,050 kg.

AC1 - Maximum speed has been changed from 41.8 to 45 km/h.

ELC bis - Values of gear rations of the gearbox have been specified. Vehicle dynamics has been improved.

T95E1 - the operation in the transmission has been revised to improve neutral gear pivot turns.

Elefant, Ferdinand - engine power has been increased from 530 to 625 hp.

Leopard 1, Leopard A1A1, Leopard 1A5 (all versions), Leopard A1A1 (L/44), C2A1, OF-40 (all versions) - gear ratios have been specified for more correct emulation of the transmission’s operations.

Leopard 1A5 all, C2A1 - gun’s vertical guidance speed has been increased from 4 to 7 deg./sec.

Char 25T - Designation of the cannon has been corrected. New designation is D.911 APX.

AMX M4 - Values of gear rations of the gearbox have been specified. Vehicle dynamics has been improved.

AMD35 - Weight has been changed from 8,500 to 8,200 kg.

Type 87 AA - Night vision device has been added for the gunner.

Type 93, Type 60 SPRG - Crew member models have been replaced. The modern uniforms of Japanese ground vehicle crews will be used now.

UDES33, Pvrbv 551, Lvrbv 701, ItO 90M (Sweden) - Crew member models have been replaced. The modern uniforms of Swedish ground vehicle crews will be used now.

M247 - selective ammo feed has been added. Total ammo was reduced from 560 to 500 rounds. Source. AP-T round removed, HE M881 with delayed fuze has been added instead, as the ‘semi-AP’ round.

Aircraft and helicopter model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Custom weapons setups are now available for the following aircraft: A-129 (all versions), AH-1 (all versions), AH-64 (all versions), AH-Mk.1 Apache, YAH-64, EC-665 Tiger (all versions), A-7D, A-7E, F-5 (all versions), F-104C, F-104G, F-104J, F-104S, F-8E, F8U-2, Jaguar (all versions), G.91 YS, Mirage (all versions), Kfir C7, Nesher, Saab AJ37, Saab JA37C, Ka-50, Ka-52, Mi-28 (all versions), Su-17M2, Su-22M3.

Aircraft with the HUD camera for guiding missiles with the laser seeker now able to switch to this camera when the missiles are depleted.

If the weapon selector is used, the secondary weapon is no longer automatically switched to the next type when the last weapon of the selected type is launched. A player has to switch weapons manually. This prevents accidental launches.

Game option “Seeker automatic stabilisation” was added. If the option is disabled, seeker stabilisation of the weapon with optical guidance is enabled and disabled manually in the same way it is done for targeting optics and TGP. If the option is enabled, seeker behaviour remains the same: automatic activation of automatic seeker stabilisation after switch to seeker camera and deactivation after exit.

If an optical seeker can track both units and point at the ground, point tracking is indicated by text in the seeker status bar on the HUD.

SARH CW seekers of AIM-7, R-23R and R-24R missiles have been made more resistant to chaff when approaching the target head-on. Tail-on target lock on range has also been increased.

AIM-9L, R-23, R-24, AIM-7E/E2, AIM-7F, R.530F, Skyflash, Aspide 1A, Rb71 - manoeuvrability has been increased - maximal lateral capability is now available at lower airspeed.

- manoeuvrability has been increased - maximal lateral capability is now available at lower airspeed. The autopilot of all air-to-air missiles has been re-configured to provide better precision against manoeuvring targets.

Weaponry

Mi-28N, Mi-28NM, Ka-52, Ka-50 — shell order in the belts has been changed; ‘Armoured targets’ belt has been added, containing only AP sub-caliber rounds, since their ballistic range differs from other types of ammo.

MiG-19PT — shell order in the belts has been changed. Tracer has been removed from the AP rounds; in the standard belt, AP rounds changed to AP-T; ground targets belt now contains AP and AP-T rounds; in the air targets belt AP round has been changed to AP-T.

Aircraft armed with the NR-30 gun (Su-7/Su-17/Su-22/MiG-19S/MiG-21 F-13) — tracer has been removed from the AP rounds; in the standard belt HE-IT round has been changed to AP-T; HE-I round has been added to the armoured target belt; in the air targets belt additional HE-IT round has been added, AP-T changed to AP.

GSh-30-2K gun (Mi-24P) — additional AP round has been added to the ‘Ground targets’ belt.

30mm DEFA 553 cannon — rate of fire has been corrected from 1,300 to 1,200 rounds per minute.

30mm GAU-8/A, GAU-13/A cannons — type of the armor piercing rounds has been changed from AP to APCR, weight of the rounds has been adjusted.

37mm М4, M9, M10 cannons — velocity loss of the shells on the trajectory has been adjusted. Source: “Terminal ballistics data, volume III, bombs, artillery, mortar fire & rockets”.

163mm SS.11 missile — cruising speed has been fixed; self-destruct time increased from 20 to 21 sec.; explosive weight reduced from 3.47 to 1.53 kg Source

50mm BK 5 cannon — rate of fire has been corrected from 40 to 50 rounds per minute.

120kg m/61 bomb — explosives type has been changed to Compound B, in accordance with “Taktiska anvisningar för attackförband TAA 61, 1961”.

A-7D — “AIM-9E” modification has been revoked, RP or GE spent to research this modification will be refunded.

AH-1F (USA) and AH-1F (Israel) — М18A1 gun pod has been revoked (Source: “ТМ 1-1520-236-10 Technical manual. Operators manual for army model AH-1F attack helicopter”).

A-129 CBT — AIM-92 and Mistral missiles now could be suspended to the pylons close to the hull.

EC-665 Tiger HAP and HAD– SAP-I round of the GIAT M781 gun has been changed to semi-AP high explosive incendiary round (SAPHEI).

EC-665 Tiger HAD — AGM-114B Hellfire missile has been changed to AGM-114K Hellfire II.

Etendard IVM — a bug has been fixed due to which the AS-20 missile was missing in the weapon menu.

F4U-1C — HVAR rockets have been added.

F4D-1 — ammo capacity has been increased from 260 to 280 rounds.

F-5A — “AIM-9E” modification has been revoked, RP or GE spent to research this modification will be refunded. “Chaff/Flares” modification moved to Tier I; modification “Offensive 20mm” moved to Tier II.

F-5A (China) — “AIM-9P” modification has been revoked, RP or GE spent to research this modification will be refunded. “Chaff/Flares” modification moved to Tier I. Zuni Mk.32 rockets have been added to the weapon menu, as well as the corresponding modification.

F-5С — “AIM-9E” modification has been revoked. “Chaff/Flares” modification moved to Tier I; modification.“Offensive 20mm” moved to Tier II, “New 20mm cannons” - to Tier IV.

F-5E — “AIM-9E” modification has been revoked, RP or GE spent to research this modification will be refunded.

F-8E — LAU-10A rocket pods have been added with corresponding modification to unlock them. The max number of the Mk.81 bombs has been increased from 8 to 12; Mk.83 bombs — from 2 to 4 in total. Modification “Offensive 20mm” moved to Tier II.

F-104G (Germany) — AS-30 missiles have been added.

F-4 EJ / EJ Kai — the display of the upgraded specifications of the GAU-4 gun after researching the modiciation “New 20mm guns” has been fixed.

F-4E Phantom II (Israel) — visually missed pylons of the AIM-9G missiles have been fixed. Missing AIM-7E-2 (DF) missiles have been restored.

Firestreak, Redtop — explosives type has been changed from TNT to RDX/TNT (report)

Jaguar GR.1A — “AIM-9G” modification has been revoked, RP or GE spent to research this modification will be refunded. Modification “GR.1B TIALD” has been moved to Tier III. and requires “Flares/Chaff” modification to be researched first. Chaff (dipoles) container has been added.

Jaguar GR.1 — Chaff (dipoles) container has been added, with the corresponding modification to unlock it.

Jaguar A — Chaff (dipoles) container has been added.

Kfir C.2 — the number of the preset ‘combined’ weapon setups in the weapon menu has been reduced.

G.91 YS — Zuni Mk.32 Mod 0 ATAP rockets have been added.

Mirage IIIC / IIIE — LR-F1 rocket pod has been revoked, RP or GE spent to research this modification will be refunded.

Mirage IIICJ — ‘Shafrir 2’ and ‘Matra R530’ modifications have been revoked, RP or GE spent to research this modification will be refunded.

Mirage 5F — Matra JL-100 36 rocket pods have been added, as well as the corresponding modification to unlock them.

Mirage F1 CT — pilot’s night vision device has been added, as well as the corresponding modification to unlock it.

Mystere IVA — modification to unlock 400 kg bombs has been added.

N1K2-J / Ja — 2х250kg bomb setup has been removed. Source: “Specification and performance of service aeroplanes of the I.J.N , Maru Mechanic 43”.

Nesher — ‘Shafrir 2’ and ‘AIM-9D’ modifications have been removed,RP or GE spent to research this modification will be refunded.

UH-1 (all versions) — the pivot angles of the XM21 system with M134 machine guns have been corrected. Source: “FM101-20 — 1973 — United States Army Aviation Planning Manual”.

Wellington Mk.III, Wellington Mk.X, Stirling B.Mk.I, Stirling B.Mk.III — ammo capacity of the tail turrets has been increased from 1,000 to 2,500 rounds. Source: “British Aircraft Armament Volume 1 RAF Gun Turrets from 1914 to the Present Day”.

UH-1B, UH-1C, UH-1C XM-30 — М129 grenade launcher has been changed to the М75. Sources: “TM 43-0001-28 1977” and “FM 101-20”.

Z-19E — Type-90-1 rockets have been changed to FS70 with an increased armour piercing capabilities of up to 290mm. The ammo capacity of the W99 machine gun pods have been increased from 500 to 1000 each.

Type 23-2K cannon — rate of fire has been changed to 1.150 rounds per minute, muzzle velocity has been increased to the 705 m/sec. Source: “National Gun/Cannon Manual (Specification Part)”.

F4U-1C — HVAR missiles have been added to the suspended weaponry.

F-82E — Offensive weaponry in the suspended container has been changed from M3 to M2 Browning.

UH-1B, UH-1C (all versions) — 40mm M129 grenade launcher has been replaced by M75.

Po-2 - RS-82, RBS-82, ROS-132 rockets have been added to the armament nomenclature.

Other

A-129CBT — modification “New 20mm cannons” has been moved to Tier III.

F8F1, F8F-1B — separate HVAR rocket fire has been removed. Source: “AN 01-85FD-1 Pilot’s Handbook for Navy Models F8F-1 B/N” and “F8F-2 N/P Aircraft”.

F-14A Early — modification “New 20mm cannons” has been moved to Tier III.

He 177 A-5 - pivot angles of the turrets have been fixed.

Ki-67-I Ko / Ki-67- I-otsu — pivot angles of the turrets have been fixed, Ammo capacity of the upper turret has been changed from 500 to 700 rounds. Source: “Japanese aircraft: performance & characteristics, TAIC manual no.1. OPNAV-16-V No. T126, March 1945, technical air intelligence centre summary No. 26, Peggy I”.

Ki-109 — pivot angles of the turret have been fixed.

Lincoln B.Mk.II — pivot angles of the turrets have been fixed. Source: “British Aircraft Armament Volume 1 RAF Gun Turrets from 1914 to the Present Day”.

Lynx AH.Mk.1, G-Lynx — a bug has been fixed due to which there were missing pylons for the ATAS missiles (report), modification “Offensive 20 mm” and “New 20mm cannons” have been moved from Tiers II and IV to I and III, respectively.

Mirage IIIC / IIIE — “Matra R530” modification has been removed. Spent RP or GE will be refunded. Modification Matra R530E has been moved to the Tier II. Lau 32 rocket pods have been added, as well as the corresponding modification to unlock it.

Mirage F1CT — incorrect bomb icons in the weapon menu have been fixed.

Saab AJ37, Saab JA37C — a bug has been fixed due to which wing parts remained in the air when the wings were detached.

Shackleton Mr.Mk.2 — a bug has been fixed due to which all turret guns in the xray mode were designated as ‘offensive’ (report).

Sea Venom FAW 20 — G-Suit has been removed from the modification’s list.

for Sea Venom F.A.W. 20 (2nd Edition, October 1957) by Royal Navy”. RP and GE spent on the modification will be refunded.

Naval fleet model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Naval weaponry:

USS Douglas — The system of replenishing missiles after they have been expended has been changed. Now missiles will be replenished only when they are fully expended. The ability to detonate them from damage to or destruction of the launchers has been added.

PG-02 — Air target detection radar has been removed.

PT-15 — Mk.16 torpedo has been replaced by Type 72 mod. 1.

Prinz Eugen - Amount of spare torpedoes has been increased to 26.

USS Arizona - reload time for the main calibre guns has been reduced from 50 to 40 sec..

IJN Tone, IJN Aoba, IJN Agano, IJN Mikuma - guidance speed of the twin- and triple-barreled 25mm mounts with electric guidance drives has been increased: horizontal from 15/12 to 18 deg./sec; vertical from 10 to 12 deg./sec.

IJN Suzuya - guidance speed of the twin- and triple-battled 25mm mounts without electric drives has been reduced.

HMS Arethusa — The time required to pump water out of the ship’s compartments has been reduced.

Naval modifications and crew skills:

The artillery strike of the coastal fleet has been improved:

Damage area has been increased by 30%.

Time of shells falling has been reduced by half.

Number of shells in a salvo has been increased to 25 shells.

HMS Southampton - Supermarine Walrus catapult aircraft has been added.

Naval Visual models and visual parts:

HMS Leopard — The guidance animation of the aft fire-control tower has been corrected.

USS Baltimore — The position of seaplanes on catapults has been corrected.

Fairmile C 312, 332 — Texture of the 40mm cannon and bridge in the X-Ray view has been fixed.

IJN Hyuga — Unnecessary bridge elements in the X-Ray view have been removed.

USS Fletcher, Bennion, Cowell — Displaying of the main calibre elevators in the X-Ray view has been corrected.

Type T-51b — Model changed. The composition of artillery and torpedo armament has been changed. Two shafts have been added. Running characteristics of the boat have been adjusted.

Naval characteristics, physics and damage model:

The mechanics of detonation of the cellars from fire in the turrets, elevators and barbets of large ships has been corrected. Fire that can cause the detonation in the ammunition cellar can originate in the cellar itself or descend there from the turret of the main calibre through the barbete and elevator. The player will now have more time to take action to eliminate the fire: the spread of fire down from the turret to the cellar has been slowed and the time the fire will affect the cellar itself before it detonates has been increased.

Admiral Graf Spee, Admiral Hipper, Prinz Eugen, HMS Belfast - Crew from reserve compartments have been redistributed in favour of control, engine and boiler rooms.

Fuzing threshold has been increased for all shells larger than 283mm with delay. New threshold varies from 15 to 26mm.

USS Arizona, IJN Tone, Admiral Hipper, Prinz Eugen — The size and location of the fuel tanks have been adjusted.

IJN Mogami, IJN Suzuya, IJN Mikuma — The armour in the area of the stern traverse has been corrected.

Flight Model changes:

Ki-43-2/N1K2 — Weight characteristics of the aircraft have been specified. Weight of the airframe, fuel, armament have been specified (general characteristics of the aircraft remained unchanged).

XF5F — A bug that caused insufficient maximum engine power has been fixed. Power has been returned to its passport values.

Sea Fury FB.11 — Amount of fuel has been corrected according to aircraft documentation.

G8N1 — Operation of the aircraft fuel system has been updated. The order of fuel consumption from the tanks has been clarified.

Ho 229 V3 — Gliding has been corrected. Aircraft flight model has been updated. Aileron resistance symmetry has been corrected and improved.

Economy and research

Squadron RP will be now automatically invested on the pre-selected research squadron vehicle when it occurs or by entering the game.

Maximum BR in the bluewater fleet research tree has been increased to 7.0.

BR of the following ships have been changed:

USA

USS Northampton — 5.0 → 5.3 (all game modes)

USS Mitscher — 4.3 → 4.7 (all game modes)

USS Wilkinson — 4.3 → 4.7 (all game modes)

Germany:

SMS Bayern — 6.7 → 7.0 (all game modes)

Scharnhorst — 6.7 → 7.0 (all game modes)

USSR:

Parizhskaya Kommuna — 6.7 → 7.0 (all game modes)

Kronshtadt — 6.7 → 7.0 (all game modes)

Kerch — 5.0 → 5.3 (RB)

Krasny Krym — 5.0 → 5.3 (RB)

Britain:

HMS Hood — 6.7 → 7.0 (all game modes)

HMS Marlborough — 6.7 → 7.0 (all game modes)

HMS Dreadnought — 6.7 → 6.3 (all game modes)

HMS Dido — 5.0 → 5.3 (all game modes)

HMS Hawkins — 5.0 → 5.3 (RB)

HMS Arethusa — 5.0 → 5.3 (RB)

HMS Liverpool — 5.3 → 5.7 (RB)

Japan:

IJN Kongo — 6.7 → 7.0 (all game modes)

IJN Haruna — 6.7 → 7.0 (all game modes)

IJN Hyuga — 6.7 → 7.0 (all game modes)

Italy:

RN Trento — 5.0 → 5.3 (RB)

RN Raimondo Montecuccoli — 5.3 → 5.7 (RB)

RN Eugenio di Savoia — 5.3 → 5.7 (RB)

Changes in the research trees for ground vehicles:

Magach 6 and Magach 6A - Have been grouped.

Crusader AA Mk.I - Moved from rank III to II.

ZSU-37 - Moved from rank IV to III.

Changes in the research trees for aircraft:

F-86F-40 JASDF — Available for purchase for GE.

Customization

BM-13N - Camouflages set available for completing tasks or purchasing for GE have been added.

Type 63-I - Set of available camouflages has been updated.

Decal collections “Operation S.U.M.M.E.R. 2016” and “Operation S.U.M.M.E.R. 2017” have been added.

Awards

A bug that caused the counter for tasks for a series of actions not to interrupt in some cases when player lost vehicles has been fixed. This fixed for example the battle awards like “Assists streak” and “Professional”, achievements “Cold-Blooded” and “Size Doesn’t Matter” and some other tasks.

Interface

Pop-up tooltip of contacts has been reworked: Profile icon has been enlarged, squadron tag and title have been added, vehicle list for the selected mode with current BR will be shown.

The layout of tasks and achievements has been changed: progress indicator has been moved to the position above the progress bar, progress multipliers have been moved from game mode and vehicle rank to the position under the text progress bar.

The pop-up hint of tasks and achievements that require performing several subtasks has added a list of these subtasks.

Animation of critical damage has been added to the naval hit cam.

Graphical

The visual effect of a smoke screen has been updated.

The visual effects of destroying ground and naval vehicles have been updated. Different effects for exploding ammo has been added. New effects of full detonation of ammo racks and fuel have been added for ground vehicles. The hull of the tank in this case will be completely destroyed.

New effects of local smoke traces and ignition at the shell hit point have been added for aircraft. Fuel tanks explosion and fire effects have been updated.

A chance to reproduce new effects (depending on the calibre and the damage type) at the point of shell impact has been added for ground vehicles and fleet.

Situations in which the effects of shells hitting in the same place that were not being reproduced have been fixed.

Smoke from aircraft engines and torn off parts from the aircraft have been visually improved.

Sound

A bug with playback of the explosions sounds from switched on “Speed of Sound” settings has been fixed.

A bug that caused some gunshot sounds to be played when “Speed of Sound” was enabled in settings has been fixed.

New sounds for the aircraft cannon GSh-30-2 have been added.

