*Adjusted vibration feedback to the controller when punching.

Effects, sounds, vibrations and drop points change with weak and strong punches.

*Calorie consumption display adjustment.

A mistake was made in the calorie notation at the time of results, which has been corrected.

We recommend using Quest's Move app to record calories and exercise.

*Fixed other minor bugs.