Discount of the day! 30% off Brokk ship components

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilots! It's time to improve your fleet strength! The Empire liaison at UMC reports that a new transport convoy has arrived in fringe sectors from inner worlds. It seems that the blockade has been broken. We are expecting even more trade caravans in the fringe sectors soon!

Only today, September 14, we offer a 30% discount on Brokk components! They can be purchased directly from the ship tree.

Externally Brokk is very similar to an imperial support cruiser, so the frigate has a very serious, aggressive and brutal look. This made it a full-fledged "imperial" dream for most pilots. It can rightly be called the most versatile engineering frigate and win in every possible category. There are going to be no obstacles for you — the special module will destroy all enemy ships in your way.

The special offer is valid for a limited time and will end on September 15!

Sincerely,

Star Conflict Team