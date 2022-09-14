INCOMER Playtest Update #3

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where upon entering the main game the screen began to flicker

Fixed the Quit Game button on the main menu being unresponsive

Fixed the loading screen not showing when transitioning between levels

Fixed the loading screen sticking over the game when booting

Fixed issue where transparent sprites weren't displaying correctly post-build

IMPROVEMENTS

A death screen has now been added when the player dies, rather than a hard reset

An in-game notifications area has been added (ala Doom/Quake) that shows some basic notifications such as what items are being picked up.

A screen grabber has been added and can use used by pressing 'P'. Note that a confirmation notification will only be given in-game, however the function can be used at any point during the game. By default screenshots are stored in your Steam game directory (e.g. Steam Games\steamapps\common\INCOMER Playtest\INCOMER_Data).

Additional interactable objects have been added, such as openable lockers. At present these don't give anything, but this will be a continuous upgrade with the intention of making more of the environment dynamic.

More parts of the scenery have been made dynamic, such as fans, computers, etc. along with additional sounds.

An intro scene setting the story has been added. Note this was a fairly late addition based on feedback, and as such the content in the intro is placeholder. If you're interested, the music is taken from Disposable Hero on the Amiga. Both the graphic and the music will be replaced for the next update.

KNOWN ISSUES

Level transitions are not always fading UI elements. This appears to be due to the fact that some parts of the UI are rendering over the fader.

There are multiple new lighting issues caused by the new fan element on levels.

Level 3 has been included in this build, however is in a state of alpha.

Music/graphic for intro scene to be replaced for next build.

With this update the next tranche of playtesters will be added. Thank you to everyone who has fed back so far, your feedback has been invaluable. I still have a lot of feedback to work through.

Current workload can be viewed on the following Trello board:

https://trello.com/b/tdwtpiWr/unity-development