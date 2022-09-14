This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As announced during Ubisoft Forward, the next chapter of The Crew® 2, Season 6 Episode 2: Dominion Frozen will be available for free to all players on September 14th.

This Episode is going to be cold! Following the first one during which you were competing and learning from the legendary Chris Forsberg, you must now use everything you know to dominate this Dominion Frozen!

Furthermore, there are going to be new vehicles, vanity items, LIVE Summits and a fresh Motorpass dropping onto the icy tracks!

Full breakdown below.

NEW EVENTS AND CHALLENGES

From September 14th onwards, there will be new tracks to improve your skills. The harshest elements will challenge your driving abilities while racing against the champions in each category.

You must be ready to use everything Chris has taught you in order to conquer this new Dominion!

Becoming the best will take more than just talent. From Street Race to Hypercar, Rallycross to Touring Car, the frozen tarmac will change everything.

To become the champion, you will need to prove that you have mastered icy roads and sub-zero blizzards to prove your worth.

However, this will not be an easy task. Fortunately, you have the wealth of knowledge that Chris Forsberg imbued you with in the previous episode! With all this considered, are you prepared to take on Dominion Frozen?

NEW VEHICLES AND VANITY ITEMS

Peeking into the new set of exciting vehicles coming with Season 6 Episode 2: Dominion Frozen, including the Mazda RX-3 (1972) - Street Race.

The vehicle above will be available for purchase in bucks or Crew Credits, on September 14th.

On September 21st the Mitsubishi Eclipse Star Edition (1999) - Street Race will make a long-awaited return.

You can of course expect more vehicle additions to the store throughout the Episode.

SEASON 6 EPISODE 2 MOTORPASS

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect in the Motorpass with this new update. With new vehicles and 48 new vanity items, you will be spoiled for choice!

NEW LIVE SUMMITS

For the competitors with frozen hearts out there, a whole new batch of LIVE Summits is being released, beginning on September 14th with Black Ice! Click here for more info!

Our next Premium LIVE Summits will come on October 5th and will feature the Chrysler 300 SRT8® Crown Edition (2013) - Street Race as the Platinum reward.

Be sure to check The Crew Hub regularly to stay up to date.

Fresh new content is at the forefront of what we want to highlight for this Episode. A cornucopia of new vehicles and vanity items is available for you to obtain. Get ready to take on a new challenge and conquer this Frozen Dominion!

Look out for our weekly articles on our official channels for the latest news and announcements. See you on the icy tracks gearheads!