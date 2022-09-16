 Skip to content

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure update for 16 September 2022

September 16th - Crash Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with large save files causing long load times and potential crashes when saving.

    • Save files experiencing this issue will be fixed after the first Load & Save on the new patch version.
    • Depending on the size of the save file and computer hardware, the old file may take up to several minutes to load the first time.

  • Fixed issue that could cause a crash when starting or loading a game, or at the end of the first cutscene.

    • Error message if any: (LowLevelFatalError [File:Unknown] [Line:258])

