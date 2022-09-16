September 16th - Crash Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes
-
Fixed issue with large save files causing long load times and potential crashes when saving.
- Save files experiencing this issue will be fixed after the first Load & Save on the new patch version.
- Depending on the size of the save file and computer hardware, the old file may take up to several minutes to load the first time.
-
Fixed issue that could cause a crash when starting or loading a game, or at the end of the first cutscene.
- Error message if any: (LowLevelFatalError [File:Unknown] [Line:258])
Changed files in this update