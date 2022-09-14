 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KoboldKare update for 14 September 2022

Patch 363_D0A0A46

Share · View all patches · Build 9512872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a light beam that shows the next objective.
  • Spread out machines through the world, and locked them behind progression.
  • Kobold press doesn't require energy, and doesn't require more than one kobold anymore.
  • Added a WIP kitchen, and put relevant machines within it.
  • Added a new machine: The electric blender, this doesn't require energy to use. And it appears in both the kitchen and the player home. (I'm hoping this expands areas that the players play in).
  • Passive energy generation now goes up to 1.1 energy.
  • Added a new '/kick' command, that can be used to eject bad actors. Better and more sophisticated tools will come later.
  • Added two new animations stations, one found in each barn.
  • Fixed issue where plap sounds failed to play.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102932
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link