- Added a light beam that shows the next objective.
- Spread out machines through the world, and locked them behind progression.
- Kobold press doesn't require energy, and doesn't require more than one kobold anymore.
- Added a WIP kitchen, and put relevant machines within it.
- Added a new machine: The electric blender, this doesn't require energy to use. And it appears in both the kitchen and the player home. (I'm hoping this expands areas that the players play in).
- Passive energy generation now goes up to 1.1 energy.
- Added a new '/kick' command, that can be used to eject bad actors. Better and more sophisticated tools will come later.
- Added two new animations stations, one found in each barn.
- Fixed issue where plap sounds failed to play.
KoboldKare update for 14 September 2022
Patch 363_D0A0A46
Patchnotes via Steam Community
