Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 14 September 2022

v0.8.28.1

14 September 2022

Bug fix / Bug: Skill slots are hidden by default.
Bug fix / Bug: CARD button is L-Ctrl but displayed as R-Ctrl in the tutorial.
Controller / Added Allow pad option in the settings menu.

