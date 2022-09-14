Bug fix / Bug: Skill slots are hidden by default.
Bug fix / Bug: CARD button is L-Ctrl but displayed as R-Ctrl in the tutorial.
Controller / Added Allow pad option in the settings menu.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 14 September 2022
v0.8.28.1
