Hello adventurers,
We just released a hotfix with a few updates to improve the game experience. You can find the full list below.
- Fixed an issue where Astral Strike didn't work as intended
- Fixed an issue where loading saves from previous version would cause incorrect party order
- Fixed an issue with Guiding Light, including Vortex effects failing when used on it
- Fixed an issue with camera rotation on PC where Q and E buttons were also inverted
- Fixed an issue where previewed cards were sometimes showing nameplates at the wrong time or with incorrect hero numbers on PC
We continue to investigate the issues with PCVR and apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience!
The Demeo Team
