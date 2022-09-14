UPDATE 0.82 - Full Controller Support And Rebindable Keyboard Keys Added!

This update added a new "options" screen where you can now see and adjust your game volume, your controller dead zone setting, and even rebind the WASD keys and the default space bar for placing dynamite to whatever keys you desire! (The keys you change to must be either a number or an alphabet character. Whenever you change your key binds to, the game automatically immediately saves them so you'll never have to change them again, unless you want to change them again! There is also a "default settings" button for the key binds to just set them back to WASD and the Space Bar if you ever want to.

The also now constantly detects if you're using a keyboard and mouse to play or if you're using a gamepad controller. If you're using a controller, all functions before and after a game have the controller buttons associated with them clearly defined and easy to see.

More changes are coming including lots more Steam achievements and all new enemies such as the eye and the ice man.

Thanks for reading and for playing my game if you're already purchased it and are playing my game!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS ..... (Solo Indie Game Developer)