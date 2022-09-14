- Fixed explosion receiver for CIWS, BOOM Cannon, and Fusion Core
- Fixed where player can go through grill door in Automaton Factory Mission
- Modified DLC Laser effectiveness, toward non-flesh enemies and make it longer distant
- Modified HP for DLC Companion Turret (BUFFED). This include Rogue sister companion turret
- Modified distance to auto-pickup to 1meter
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 14 September 2022
Patch 16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
