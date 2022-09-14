 Skip to content

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 14 September 2022

Patch 16

Patch 16

Build 9512449

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed explosion receiver for CIWS, BOOM Cannon, and Fusion Core
  • Fixed where player can go through grill door in Automaton Factory Mission
  • Modified DLC Laser effectiveness, toward non-flesh enemies and make it longer distant
  • Modified HP for DLC Companion Turret (BUFFED). This include Rogue sister companion turret
  • Modified distance to auto-pickup to 1meter

