 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BABYLON'S FALL update for 29 November 2022

Version 1.3.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9512405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Start of the new season, Finale
・Various UI improvements
・Various other fixes and quality of life changes

Changed files in this update

BABYLON'S FALL Content Depot 889751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link