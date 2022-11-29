・Start of the new season, Finale
・Various UI improvements
・Various other fixes and quality of life changes
BABYLON'S FALL update for 29 November 2022
Version 1.3.0 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
・Start of the new season, Finale
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
BABYLON'S FALL Content Depot 889751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update